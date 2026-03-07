Editorial Note: We have consulted on repairable design of several Lenovo product lines, including the T14, and sell OEM parts for the ThinkPad, IdeaPad, and Yoga. Our scoring system evaluates products’ repair ecosystem (repairable design and availability of parts, tools, and information) and does not reward working with us over other ways of getting repair materials to customers.
There are “repairable” laptops, and then there are ThinkPad T-series laptops: the ones corporate IT buys by the pallet, images by the thousands, and expects to survive years of all-day use. During their lives they’ll weather countless commutes, on-the-go presentations, and inevitable splashes of coffee.
That’s why Lenovo’s newest ThinkPads are such a big deal: the new T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5 score an eye-popping 10 out of 10 on our repairability scale. It’s the first time the T-series has ever earned our top rating. (The score is provisional, for now—we’ll finalize it when official parts and instructions become available through Lenovo’s support site, which we fully expect will happen in the near future.)
This moves past repairability as a niche feature for tinkerers. This is repairability showing up in the machine that practically defines the mainstream business laptop category.
Pushing Beyond Greatness
Repairability at this level doesn’t happen overnight.
Two years ago at MWC 2024, Lenovo introduced a repairability-focused generation of ThinkPad T14 laptops that scored an already-phenomenal 9/10. Our Solutions team had been working directly with Lenovo during development—disassembling, evaluating, and feeding back what we found. Lenovo listened, iterated, and shipped a ThinkPad that looked familiar on the outside, but took some big repairability leaps forward on the inside.
And then Lenovo did the thing you want a product team to do when they see a big improvement: they didn’t declare victory and go home. They kept pushing.
As Lenovo puts it, “Lenovo’s collaboration with iFixit began with a shared understanding that repairability was becoming a core element of product excellence, not just a customer requirement or a service consideration.” They wanted “an independent, trusted partner who could challenge our assumptions, validate our progress, and help us identify blind spots.”
They weren’t wrong about the “challenge” part.
Going from a high score to the highest score isn’t usually about making minor tweaks. It requires fighting for every small, boring, consequential decision—the ones that determine whether a repair isn’t merely possible or practical, but within easy reach. We cheered Lenovo on as they pushed beyond “great,” kept refining, and arm-wrestled every last tenth of a repairability point into submission.
This is the treacherous, final-boss stage where repairability usually dies, and Lenovo refused to give up.
What Lenovo Had to Change
Lenovo tells us, “The biggest challenge in getting to a 10/10 was balancing repairability with all the other expectations of a commercial device: performance, reliability, thermal efficiency, form factor, and design integrity. Repairability isn’t achieved by a single change: it requires many small, intentional decisions across the entire system, and each of those decisions can introduce trade-offs.
“One of the biggest challenges was shifting the mindset early in the design process. Serviceability is typically optimized later in development, often constrained by structural, material, or layout decisions that are already locked. To reach a 10/10, we had to bring those conversations forward and challenge long‑standing assumptions about what ‘good design’ really means. We addressed this by bringing design, engineering, service, quality, and sustainability together from day one.”
From our perspective, the results speak for themselves. The new T-Series repair ecosystem is built around accessible, replaceable parts:
- An easily swapped battery with a nearly tool-free procedure
- Industry standard M.2 SSD storage
- One of the easiest keyboard replacement procedures we’ve ever seen
- LPCAMM2 memory that’s fast, efficient, and easily serviced
- Streamlined display repairs
- A modular cooling system, with an independently replaceable fan
- Fully modular Thunderbolt ports
All of that is soon to be backed by official, publicly available repair documentation and a replacement parts pipeline designed for real-world service. Bravo, Lenovo.
10/10 is Not the End
10/10 is the highest repairability score we award, and the new T-series earns it.
That said, there are always ways to improve: making repairs faster, simpler, more forgiving, with fewer tool requirements and more components that can be swapped without escalating into a major teardown.
For example, Lenovo made the high-wear USB-C/Thunderbolt-side of things meaningfully better by going modular where it matters most. That alone is a huge win. But not every port on this machine gets the same fully modular treatment yet—some of the lesser-used I/O still lives on the main board or on a smaller breakout board, rather than being a quick-swap module on its own.
We noted a similar lack of modularity on the Wi-Fi module, where repairs or upgrades will be impractical at best. And while whole display assembly replacements are thankfully straightforward, there’s still a bit of adhesive to navigate if you want to drill into the display itself for a panel swap or a webcam repair.
These are less complaints and more acknowledgments that 10/10 doesn’t necessarily mean “perfection,” and our scorecard doesn’t capture every nuance of the repair experience. That’s exactly why we treat repairability as an ongoing practice, rather than a singular end goal.
To their credit, Lenovo seems to fully understand that distinction. They told us straight out: “10/10 isn’t the destination. From our perspective it’s the new baseline…. But the real opportunity is to go beyond the score. A perfect rating only matters if it leads to meaningful outcomes: quicker repairs, longer‑lasting devices, lower ownership costs, and less waste. Measuring success through customer experience and real‑world repair data will be just as important as external benchmarks. Ultimately, repairability will continue to evolve. As expectations, regulations, and technologies change, so must our approach.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we can only hope that other laptop makers are taking notes.
Takeaways and Lessons Learned
After going through this process, we wanted to know what Lenovo learned from their success (and what, we hope, other OEMs can emulate).
Christoph Blindenbacher, director of ThinkPad product management, tells us, “This journey fundamentally changed my perspective from seeing repairability as a ‘nice-to-have’ or customer-driven requirement to recognizing it as a core pillar of good product design. Repairability forces better engineering discipline. It requires clarity, intentionality, and empathy for the people who will actually service and use the device over its lifetime.
“I also gained a deeper appreciation for the trade-offs involved. Designing for repairability doesn’t mean compromising innovation or premium experiences; when done well, it actually drives smarter innovation, better modularity, and more resilient platforms.”
We also asked if collaborating with iFixit for this process was an easy decision, or if it required winning over any internal stakeholders who might have been skeptical about the partnership. Christoph says, “Was there skepticism internally? Of course. Inviting an external expert into the development process, especially one known for being direct and uncompromising, naturally raised concerns. Teams worried about added complexity, design constraints, and the perception that we were exposing ourselves to criticism.
“What changed minds was the way the partnership actually worked. iFixit approached the relationship as collaborators, not critics. Their feedback was practical, grounded, and focused on helping us build better products. And once teams saw how early insights could prevent downstream issues and how small design decisions could significantly improve repairability without sacrificing performance, the value became clear. The new T-Series perfect 10/10 score is a direct reflection of that trust and shared commitment.”
Why the T-series Matters So Much
If you want repairability to go mainstream, it has to show up where the volume is. Lenovo is the largest PC vendor worldwide, and the ThinkPad T-series is their commercial backbone: the “trusted workhorse” line that large organizations rely on every day, where downtime costs real money and productivity.
It would be one thing to make a highly repairable but low-volume niche device or concept. Instead, Lenovo just threw down a gauntlet by notching a 10/10 repairability score on their mainstream-iest business laptop.
This is how expectations change, and how repair goes from being an enthusiast’s “nice-to-have” to being baked into procurement checklists and fleet-management decisions.
Our compliments to Lenovo for pulling this off. We can’t wait to see what they do next.
